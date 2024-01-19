Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,986. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $481.50. The company has a market cap of $372.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

