Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $353,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. 2,098,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

