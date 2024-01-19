Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $434.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.