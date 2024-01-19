Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of BAR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.02. 416,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,719. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

