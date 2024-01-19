Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.36.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.