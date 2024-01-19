Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 23,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

