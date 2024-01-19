Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 270,980 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $210.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

