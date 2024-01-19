Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $755.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.81. 502,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $305.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $688.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

