Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.26. The company had a trading volume of 711,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $306.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $691.22.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

