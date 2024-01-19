Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.