Cormark Comments on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$766.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.61.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

