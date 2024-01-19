Contrasting Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akanda and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.52 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.33 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Akanda on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

