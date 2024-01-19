ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 131.2% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 32,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. 2,037,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.