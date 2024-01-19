Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 152 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

