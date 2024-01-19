Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.34

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.34 and last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 771084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 327.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

