Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.