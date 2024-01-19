Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.