Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 23,560 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The business had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

