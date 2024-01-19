Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $80.38. 1,203,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

