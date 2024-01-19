Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

CL stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

