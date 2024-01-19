Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 579,765 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 492,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $263.36. 522,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

