Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,735 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. 273,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,812. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

