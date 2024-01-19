Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.51. 759,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.51 and a 200 day moving average of $404.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $434.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

