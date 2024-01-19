Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 458.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 193,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,475,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

