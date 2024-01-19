Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. 7,703,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051,938. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

