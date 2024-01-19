Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $289.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $289,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $480.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,040. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $481.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.80 and its 200 day moving average is $450.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

