Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 154,580 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

