Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $48,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,584,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VXF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.16. 130,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,618. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.