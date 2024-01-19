Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,973 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. 549,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.