CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. 404,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.55.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.