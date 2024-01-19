CIBC Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.36.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

