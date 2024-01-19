CIBC Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$7.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.28.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$851.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.31. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

