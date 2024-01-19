Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 3%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.36. 70,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 149,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

