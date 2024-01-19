China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

