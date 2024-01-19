Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $8.90. Chegg shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 953,141 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chegg by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

