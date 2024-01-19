Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $364.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day moving average is $407.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

