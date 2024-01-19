Channing Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,488. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.10. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

