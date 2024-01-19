Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

