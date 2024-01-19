Channing Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 6,902,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,931,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

