Certus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.