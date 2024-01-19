Certus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.53.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.