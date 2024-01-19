Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.14. 299,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

