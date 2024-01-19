Certus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 493,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.