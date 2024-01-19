CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

