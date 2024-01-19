Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1899523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after buying an additional 5,350,172 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

