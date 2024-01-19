CashBackPro Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $635.09 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00015252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,776.41 or 0.99883585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00208978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

