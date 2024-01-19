Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Cargojet stock opened at C$121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.15.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

