Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,132. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.