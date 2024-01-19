Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,538,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,026. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

