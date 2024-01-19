Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

