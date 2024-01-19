Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.77. 613,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,216. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

